Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.29.
Shares of CRCT opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. Cricut has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 944,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,425,762 over the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cricut by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
