Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of CRCT opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. Cricut has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 944,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,425,762 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cricut by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

