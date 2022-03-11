CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. CRH has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CRH by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

