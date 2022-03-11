Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. 28,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,545. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

