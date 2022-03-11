Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 97.9% in February

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the February 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

