Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 7676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

