Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 7676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.63.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
