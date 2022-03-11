Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €92.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($100.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.23 ($73.08).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €45.29 ($49.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. Covestro has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($45.76) and a 12-month high of €61.92 ($67.30). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.28.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

