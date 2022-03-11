Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

