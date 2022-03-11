Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.23%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,730 shares of company stock worth $3,551,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

