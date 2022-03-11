Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $491.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $482.00 to $491.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $532.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.49. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $322.38 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

