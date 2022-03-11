CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.22.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $298,035,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 460.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

