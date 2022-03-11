Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Up 5.2% After Strong Earnings

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.90. 14,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 839,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

