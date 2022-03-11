Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Costamare by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costamare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

