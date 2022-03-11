Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.
NYSE:CMRE opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.
