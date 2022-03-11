Cormark Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$18.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 306.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SDE. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.60.

CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

