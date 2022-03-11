Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$775.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.50 million.

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

