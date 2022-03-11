Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Copart were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.08 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

