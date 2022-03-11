Contrasting Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Transphorm and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.07%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $33.90, suggesting a potential upside of 116.75%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Transphorm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Transphorm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22% Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63%

Volatility & Risk

Transphorm has a beta of -1.94, meaning that its stock price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $12.70 million 28.73 -$14.40 million ($0.27) -25.33 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 14.87 $33.77 million N/A N/A

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Transphorm on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

