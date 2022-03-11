Contrasting Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and Renovacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Renovacor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $91.14, suggesting a potential upside of 192.41%. Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.89%. Given Renovacor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -597.15% -27.99% -19.66% Renovacor N/A N/A -9.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Renovacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 78.68 -$290.58 million ($2.39) -13.04 Renovacor N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Renovacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Renovacor

Renovacor Inc. is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc., formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

