Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Major Shareholder Harold Hamm Acquires 300,744 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $2,982,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

