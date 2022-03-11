Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

