CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 2.35. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.