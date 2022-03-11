ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

