Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $140,476,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

