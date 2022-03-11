Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

CTG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 12,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,430. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

