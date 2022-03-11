Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSVI opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.37. Computer Services has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $63.95.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter.

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

