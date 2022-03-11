Comparing Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) and Its Peers

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ: HNNA – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hennessy Advisors to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $32.76 million $7.90 million 9.35 Hennessy Advisors Competitors $3.14 billion $503.56 million 17.47

Hennessy Advisors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hennessy Advisors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Hennessy Advisors Competitors 695 3292 3516 140 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Hennessy Advisors’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hennessy Advisors has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 24.00% 9.73% 7.32% Hennessy Advisors Competitors 24.10% 25.61% 12.07%

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 32.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors rivals beat Hennessy Advisors on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

