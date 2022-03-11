Comparing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 203.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

86.6% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 24.83% 4.91% 3.02% Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0.01% 12.55% 1.47%

Risk & Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $90.58 million 11.34 $22.49 million $0.86 47.83 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 3.56 $25.70 million ($1.38) -9.45

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

