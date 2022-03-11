Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of SID opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.