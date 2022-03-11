Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Shares of SID opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 17.37%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
