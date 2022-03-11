Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of JCS stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 80,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,368. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Communications Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Communications Systems during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.