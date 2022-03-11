Comerica Bank Sells 1,157 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after buying an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

