Comerica Bank Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 111,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

