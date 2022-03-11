Comerica Bank Has $2.21 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,041,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

