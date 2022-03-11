Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $215,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 110.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $124.76 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.