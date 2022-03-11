Comerica Bank Buys 4,243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 954,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

