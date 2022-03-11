Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Viad were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Viad by 98,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $693.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Viad Corp has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viad (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.