Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

CL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. 80,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $73.34 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

