Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) to post $4.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $20.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.54. 99,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,993. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

