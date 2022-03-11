Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Cogent Communications worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,760 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 83.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 218.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,490 shares of company stock valued at $469,492. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.44 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

