Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.

Codiak BioSciences stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,205. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.60. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAK. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other Codiak BioSciences news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

