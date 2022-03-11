CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Trading Up 0%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF – Get Rating) shares were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

About CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF)

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

