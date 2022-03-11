CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 22nd

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

CMC Materials has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

CMC Materials stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,061,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

