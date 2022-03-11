CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $234.76

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.76 ($3.08) and traded as low as GBX 228.50 ($2.99). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.08), with a volume of 817,170 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 267.51. The firm has a market cap of £699.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($841.61).

CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

