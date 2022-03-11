CL King Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stock analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. CL King’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC opened at $48.18 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.