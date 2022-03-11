Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $55.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.22. 414,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,554. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

