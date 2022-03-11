Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Winmark worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 9.9% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 16.4% in the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Winmark by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WINA. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $226.55 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $179.74 and a 12-month high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $821.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Winmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

