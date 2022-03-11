Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,347. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.