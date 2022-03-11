Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 6,861 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDAY stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,989,000 after buying an additional 171,398 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,946,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

