Chorus Limited (CNU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.68.
Chorus Company Profile (Get Rating)
