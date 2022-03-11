Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.8%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 20,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,691,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on CD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

