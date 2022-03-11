Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.8%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 20,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,691,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
Several equities analysts have commented on CD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.
The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
