China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CREG stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

