China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in February

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of China Longyuan Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

CLPXY opened at 21.99 on Friday. China Longyuan Power Group has a twelve month low of 11.85 and a twelve month high of 24.92.

